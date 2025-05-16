From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Palestine International Labor & Workers Inter Labor Panel on Zionist Corp Histadrut Union Federation & It's Support for Genocide
Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type: Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author: Labor 4 Palestine

https://tinyurl.com/BreakHistadrut Get Link To Panel at

Sunday May 18, 2025 9AM PST/11AM CST/12PM EST



As the latest round of Israel's genocide against the people of Palestine violently continues, many workers around the world are beginning to hear calls for unions to break ties with the Histadrut, Israel's racist "labor federation." But what exactly is the Histadrut, and what is its role in Israel's brutal ethnic cleansing project?



It is supported by the AFL-CIO leadership and the AFL-CIO's US government funded Solidarity Center sends it's operatives to be trained at the Histadrut offices in Israel for their work around the world.



Join Labor for Palestine National Network members from across the U.S. and Europe to learn more about this racist formation that finances the IDF, its connection to international labor Zionism and imperialism, and why a global movement of workers is organizing to break ties with the Histadrut.



Register here:

Labor For Palestine

https://laborforpalestine.net

§ The Histadrut Organized Against Arab Workers & A Boycott Against Arabs by Labor 4 Palestine The Zionist Histadrut supported by the AFL-CIO leadership supported a boycott of Palestinian workers and products and now is helping to fund the IDF for it's genocide in Gaza and pogroms in the West Bank https://laborforpalestine.net