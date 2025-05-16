From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Inter Labor Panel on Zionist Corp Histadrut Union Federation & It's Support for Genocide
Date:
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Labor 4 Palestine
Location Details:
Get Link To Panel at
https://tinyurl.com/BreakHistadrut
International Labor Panel on The Zionist Corporate Histadrut Union Federation & It's Support For The Genocide In Gaza
Sunday May 18, 2025 9AM PST/11AM CST/12PM EST
As the latest round of Israel's genocide against the people of Palestine violently continues, many workers around the world are beginning to hear calls for unions to break ties with the Histadrut, Israel's racist "labor federation." But what exactly is the Histadrut, and what is its role in Israel's brutal ethnic cleansing project?
It is supported by the AFL-CIO leadership and the AFL-CIO's US government funded Solidarity Center sends it's operatives to be trained at the Histadrut offices in Israel for their work around the world.
Join Labor for Palestine National Network members from across the U.S. and Europe to learn more about this racist formation that finances the IDF, its connection to international labor Zionism and imperialism, and why a global movement of workers is organizing to break ties with the Histadrut.
Register here: https://tinyurl.com/BreakHistadrut
Labor For Palestine
https://laborforpalestine.net
For more information: https://laborforpalestine.net
