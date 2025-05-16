top
Palestine International Labor & Workers

Inter Labor Panel on Zionist Corp Histadrut Union Federation & It's Support for Genocide

Get Link To Panel at https://tinyurl.com/BreakHistadrut
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Labor 4 Palestine
Location Details:
Get Link To Panel at
https://tinyurl.com/BreakHistadrut
International Labor Panel on The Zionist Corporate Histadrut Union Federation & It's Support For The Genocide In Gaza
Sunday May 18, 2025 9AM PST/11AM CST/12PM EST

As the latest round of Israel's genocide against the people of Palestine violently continues, many workers around the world are beginning to hear calls for unions to break ties with the Histadrut, Israel's racist "labor federation." But what exactly is the Histadrut, and what is its role in Israel's brutal ethnic cleansing project?

It is supported by the AFL-CIO leadership and the AFL-CIO's US government funded Solidarity Center sends it's operatives to be trained at the Histadrut offices in Israel for their work around the world.

Join Labor for Palestine National Network members from across the U.S. and Europe to learn more about this racist formation that finances the IDF, its connection to international labor Zionism and imperialism, and why a global movement of workers is organizing to break ties with the Histadrut.

Register here: https://tinyurl.com/BreakHistadrut
Labor For Palestine
https://laborforpalestine.net
For more information: https://laborforpalestine.net
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 16, 2025 7:43PM
§The Histadrut Organized Against Arab Workers & A Boycott Against Arabs
by Labor 4 Palestine
Fri, May 16, 2025 7:43PM
histadrut_racism_against_palestinian_worker_a_zionist_poster_from_the_1930s_encourages_settlers_to_buy_only_watermelons_that_are_produced_in_jewish_settlements.jpg
The Zionist Histadrut supported by the AFL-CIO leadership supported a boycott of Palestinian workers and products and now is helping to fund the IDF for it's genocide in Gaza and pogroms in the West Bank
https://laborforpalestine.net
§Boycott Zionist Histadrut & Break AFL-CIO Links With Histadrut
by Labor 4 Palestine
Fri, May 16, 2025 7:43PM
sm_histadrut_boycott-the-histadrut-poster-1.jpg
original image (566x800)
The Histadrut was formed to by labor Zionists to build a Zionist state and it has been a critical supporter of the apartheid state. It also supported the apartheid South African government and sold them military equipment to suppress the Black workers of South Africa.
https://laborforpalestine.net
