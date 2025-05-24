top
Americas California San Francisco Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers

Shared Struggles Across Borders/Cruzando Fronteras y Juntando Luchas

Date:
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Beatriz Herrera
Location Details:
518 Valencia Street, San Francisco
Join a global conversation with workers, organizers, and scholars from Latin America and the US to discuss the challenges and opportunities immigrant workers are facing in this political moment. This is a collaboration between LASA (Latin American Studies Association) and the Berkeley Labor Center, and an opportunity to connect with Bay Area immigrant, labor, and activist communities together with LASA’s international members, who will be convening for LASA’s annual conference in San Francisco this year.

Panelists include:

Cirila Quintero Ramírez, Sociologist, Colégio de México (Mexico), whose research focuses on workers in manufacturing factories (maquiladoras) at the US-Mexico border
Araceli Rueda, Political Organizer, private sector workers, SEIU USWW
Guillermina Castellanos, Co-Director of Domestic Workers and Day Laborers, Nuevo Sol (Bay Area)

Session will be held in Spanish. Interpretation into English will be provided. To let us know if you will need interpretation, and to register, please complete this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfp2caItJ1hy0GT6u0lEh9lBWpjqmDondcHmF74v3XbZ2CMAQ/viewform

Co-sponsored by the UC Berkeley Labor Center and the Latin American Studies Association.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1599003017...
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 16, 2025 3:53PM
