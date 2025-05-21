Silent Protest at Trader Joe's to Drop Perdue!

Date:

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Direct Action Everywhere

Location Details:

3620 Industrial Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Join us at Trader Joe’s Cleveland Ave to take action in our campaign against Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry.

Trader Joe’s sells criminally abused chickens’ body parts from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry under their “Free Range, Organic Chicken” (plant code 2882).

Direct Action Everywhere investigations have revealed widespread cruelty, neglect, and disease at Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry facilities, including birds who are so sick and injured they are unable to walk to food or water, birds with open wounds, and birds who entered the slaughterhouse scalder while still conscious and were boiled alive. These findings have been reported to authorities but they have failed to take action to stop this abuse. Instead, investigator and animal rescuer Zoe Rosenberg is facing 5 years in prison for rescuing four chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse. During this silent protest, we will hold photos of the chickens and reflect on what they go through.

—-

When: Wednesday, May 21st, 4:00 pm

Where: Meeting near Joann Fabrics, 3620 Industrial Dr, Santa Rosa.

Wear: Please wear whatever you like.

Accessibility: This action will involve some walking and standing. We’ll have a few chairs on hand if you’d like a rest. Legal risk of this protest is relatively low.

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.