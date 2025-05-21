top
North Bay
North Bay
North Bay / Marin Animal Liberation

Animal Sanctuary Volunteer Day!

16560 Coleman Valley Rd, Occidental, CA 95465
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere / Jolene's Retreat
Location Details:
16560 Coleman Valley Rd, Occidental, CA 95465
Pigs, Projects & Purpose at Jolene’s Retreat

📅 Wednesday, May 21st
🕙 10:00 AM
📍Jolene’s Retreat Animal Sanctuary, Occidental, CA

As part of the Week of Action Against Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry, we’re opening the gates of Jolene’s Retreat Animal Sanctuary for a special day of connection, compassion, and collective action.

Hosted by Direct Action Everywhere, join the amazing animal residents—pigs, ducks, and chickens—for a day that blends purpose with peaceful sanctuary vibes. You’ll roll up your sleeves for a variety of hands-on chores (big and small!) that directly help our rescued animals live their best lives. Think sanctuary maintenance, animal care, and maybe even some pig belly rubs if you’re lucky.

This isn’t just about work—it’s about witnessing, learning, and building a movement that recognizes farmed animals as individuals who deserve love, freedom, and safety. Come see these beautiful beings not as commodities, but as the unique souls they are—nestled under the towering redwoods and wide open skies of Occidental.

What to bring:
* Closed-toe shoes
* Water bottle
* Work gloves (if you have them)
* A heart open to connection 💗

Come for the animals. Stay for the movement. Leave with purpose. No prior experience is necessary—just a willingness to make a difference! It’s a great opportunity to connect with like-minded people, learn more about animal welfare, and experience the joy of hands-on involvement in a peaceful, nature-filled setting.

RSVP now and tag your friends. See you at the sanctuary!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DJuBJV7JCmr/
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 16, 2025 9:08AM
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
