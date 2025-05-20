From the Open-Publishing Calendar
All Day Factory Farm Educational Tour
Date:
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
3202 Brickway Blvd, Santa Rosa, CA 95403
As part of our Week of Action we will do a car caravan tour to visit various factory farms and sites of animal exploitation. We’ll start at the Petaluma Poultry hatchery in Santa Rosa, and then caravan to some of Petaluma Poultry’s largest factory farms in the county. At each location, we will hold vigil, bear witness, and learn about the massive scale of Perdue’s operations in California.
—
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
—
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DJt44lFxlb9/
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 16, 2025 9:03AM
