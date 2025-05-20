All Day Factory Farm Educational Tour

Date:

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time:

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Direct Action Everywhere

Location Details:

3202 Brickway Blvd, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

As part of our Week of Action we will do a car caravan tour to visit various factory farms and sites of animal exploitation. We’ll start at the Petaluma Poultry hatchery in Santa Rosa, and then caravan to some of Petaluma Poultry’s largest factory farms in the county. At each location, we will hold vigil, bear witness, and learn about the massive scale of Perdue’s operations in California.

—

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct