North Bay / Marin Animal Liberation

Perdue Protest at Trader Joe's!

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
Lucchesi Park (320 N McDowell Blvd Petaluma,CA 94954
Join us in Petaluma an take action in our campaign against Trader Joe’s and Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry.
Trader Joe’s continues to sell criminally abused chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry in their own packaging despite thousands of social media comments, emails, phone calls, letters, and store protests asking them to cut ties.
Direct Action Everywhere investigations have revealed widespread cruelty, neglect, and disease at Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry facilities, including birds who are so sick and injured they are unable to walk to food or water, birds with open wounds, and birds who entered the slaughterhouse scalder while still conscious and were boiled alive. These findings have been reported to authorities and to Trader Joe’s but they have failed to take action to stop this abuse. Instead, investigator and animal rescuer Zoe Rosenberg is facing 5 years in prison for rescuing four chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse.
During this protest, we will once again ask Trader Joe’s to do the right thing and drop Perdue's Petaluma Poultry as a supplier.
—-
When: Saturday, May 17, 4:00 pm
Where: Meeting at Lucchesi Park (320 N McDowell Blvd Petaluma,CA 94954)
Wear: Whatever you like.
Accessibility: This action will involve some walking and standing. We’ll have a few chairs on hand if you’d like a rest. Legal risk of this protest is relatively low.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DJmmZp0vuy5/
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 16, 2025 8:40AM
