Perdue Protest at Oliver's!

Date:

Friday, May 16, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Direct Action Everywhere

Location Details:

Middle Rincon Rd & Redwood Ct, Santa Rosa, CA

​​Join us in Santa Rosa and take action in our campaign against Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry.

Oliver's sells criminally abused chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry branded as Rocky and Rosie free range, organic chicken.

Direct Action Everywhere investigations have revealed widespread cruelty, neglect, and disease at Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry facilities, including birds who are so sick and injured they are unable to walk to food or water, birds with open wounds, and birds who entered the slaughterhouse scalder while still conscious and were boiled alive. These findings have been reported to authorities but they have failed to take action to stop this abuse. Instead, investigator and animal rescuer Zoe Rosenberg is facing 5 years in prison for rescuing four chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse.

During this protest, we will ask Oliver’s to do the right thing and drop Perdue's Petaluma Poultry as a supplier.

When: Friday, May 16, 4:00 pm

Where: Meeting at corner of Middle Rincon Rd & Redwood Ct (38.474506, -122.671857 )

Wear: Whatever you like.

Accessibility: This action will involve some walking and standing. We’ll have a few chairs on hand if you’d like a rest. Legal risk of this protest is relatively low.

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.