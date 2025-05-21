From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Anti-Chevron Day Richmond Banner Drop
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Protest
Oil and Gas Action Network
San Luis St & Sacramento Ave Bridge• 2424 San Luis St, Richmond, CA 94804 US
Join the global Anti-Chevron Day actions next Weds May 21! In the Bay Area, banner drops will be happening at several freeway overpasses across the bay during the evening rush hour.
We will meet at the intersection of San Luis and Sacramento Ave on the pedestrian bridge. We will bring banners. Dress for the weather and bring comfortable shoes, a hat, water and snacks.
Find more info about the Anti-Chevron Day here: https://bdsmovement.net/news/global-anti-chevron-day-may-21
For more information:https://www.eastbaydsa.org/events/3430/2025-05-21-anti-chevron-day-banner-drop/
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/richmond-...
