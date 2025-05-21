From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Anti-Chevron Day San Francisco Banner Drop
Date:
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Oil and Gas Action Network
Email:
Phone:
415-740-5161
Location Details:
Pedestrian Bridge on 18th St and Utah• 600 Utah st, san francisco, CA 94110 US
Join the global Anti-Chevron Day actions next Weds May 21! In the Bay Area, banner drops will be happening at several freeway overpasses across the bay during the evening rush hour.
We will meet for rush hour in the morning and again in the evening. So you can come to either time or both.
8am - 9am
and
4:30pm - 6pm
Meet at the corner of Utah st and 18th st. You can also park on the other side of the bridge at 18th and San Bruno and walk over. We will provide banners and signs, but feel free to bring your own if you'd like. Dress for the weather, wear comfortable shoes, bring water and snacks.
Find more info about the Anti-Chevron Day here:https://bdsmovement.net/news/global-anti-chevron-day-may-21
For more information: https://www.eastbaydsa.org/events/3430/2025-05-21-anti-chevron-day-banner-drop/
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/san-franc...
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 15, 2025 7:49PM
