Anti-Chevron Day Berkeley Banner Drop
Date:
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Bonnie Lockhart
Email:
Phone:
510/333-8572
Location Details:
University Ave Overpass, Berkeley, CA
Join us for this Anti-Chevron Day Banner Drops. We'll meet on the pedestrian bridge over University Ave to distribute banners and form teams to perform drops at multiple nearby bridges.
You can access the University Ave bridge and park at Berkeley Brickyard Cove near the Sea Breeze Market and Deli, 598 University Ave Berkeley. Let's act in unity with anti-colonialist, environmental justice, and Palestinian freedom activists world-wide to build power for a world #beyondchevron!
Find more info about the Anti-Chevron Day here: https://bdsmovement.net/news/global-anti-chevron-day-may-21
See you on the overpass!
For more information: https://www.eastbaydsa.org/events/3430/202...
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 15, 2025 2:04PM
