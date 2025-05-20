top
Haiti
Haiti
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/20/2025
Haiti San Francisco Racial Justice

Urgent SOS For Haiti

Haitian march with protester holding up the Haitian flag
original image (1500x1500)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Haiti Action Committee
Location Details:
Citibank Building, 88 Kearny Street (corner of Post), San Francisco
*Demand Restitution and Reparations Now 
*Demand the Right to Asylum for Haitian Refugees
*Demand Stop the Flow of US Made Weapons
 
In 1804, the Haitian revolution successfully destroyed slavery in Haiti and won independence from France. In 1825, the French government sent warships to force the Haitians to pay their former French enslavers 150 million gold francs for their “lost property” or face an invasion. Paying off this “debt,” which was taken over by Citibank and estimated in today’s market to be up to 115 billion dollars, is what impoverished Haiti. In 2003, President Jean Bertrand Aristide demanded that France pay restitution. Nine months later he was overthrown in a coup orchestrated by France, US and Canada.

Today in Haiti, slow motion genocide is deepening as paramilitary death squads, funded by the Haitian elite and equipped with US-made weapons, are running rampant. Massacres and systematic rape are relentless. One million people have been internally displaced and more than half of the population is suffering from acute hunger. Now the Trump administration plans to deport half a million Haitian migrants back to this situation by the end of the summer.

Facing all this, the popular movement continues to fight back, but our solidarity is critical. May 18th is celebrated throughout the Haitian diaspora in commemoration of the creation of the Haitian flag in 1804. Join Haiti Action Committee for this International Day of Protest.
For more information: http://www.haitisolidarity.net
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 15, 2025 10:32AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$325.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code