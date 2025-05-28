From the Open-Publishing Calendar
'Standing Above The Clouds' Community Screening
Date:
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Sogorea Te Land Trust
Location Details:
First Congregational Church of Oakland, 2501 Harrison St, Oakland
🔺Standing Above The Clouds🔺 is an award-winning film documenting Kānaka Maoli / Native Hawaiian mother-daughter activists protecting Mauna Kea from desecration.
🗓️ : Wednesday, May 28th, 2025
⏰ : 5:00 - 8:00 PM
📍: 2501 Harrison St
Huchiun/ Oakland CA
🎟️ : Sliding Scale (NOTAFLOF)
Bit.ly/abovethecloudsoakland
Join us for a community screening, fundraiser and cultural exchange. Followed by a panel featuring:
Kumu Pua Case @puacase @protectmaunakea
Confederate Villages of Lisjan Tribal Chair Corrina Gould
Winnenem Wintu Chief Caleen Sisk @run4salmon
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/standing-abov...
