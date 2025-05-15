Waymo Attacked in San Francisco by some anarchists

On the 77th anniversary of the Nakba, the windows of a Waymo self-driving taxi were smashed in San Francisco.

This attack was carried out as a small direct action against Alphabet, which is complicit in the Zionist occupation's AI-assisted genocide through Google's Project Nimbus. May it contribute to continued and escalated attacks against the technologies of the imperialist war machine, which are the same technologies used for surveillance and social control everywhere. Free Palestine, death to AI, glory to the martyrs.