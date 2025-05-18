top
Peninsula Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Hey! Ho! Billionaires Have Got To Go!

Fremont Park 979 Santa Cruz Avenue Menlo Park, CA 94025
original image (1200x630)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
The Wolves
Location Details:
Fremont Park
979 Santa Cruz Avenue
Menlo Park, CA
94025
Q: What’s the difference between a billionaire and a vampire?

A: Vampires only suck your blood at night.

Join us to march in protest of the corruption and greed of Trump, Musk, Bezos, Zuckerberg and the rest of the billionaire class. From a White House run by the highest bidder, to unfettered access to the vast machinery of the federal government, to privatizing everything that isn’t nailed down (and even then), to extracting every last resource in a relentless pursuit of ever increasing wealth, to trying their best to divide us so we don’t realize who the real problem is, billionaires being billionaires are destroying our democratic institutions, decimating federal agencies, making us less safe, and sucking our resources dry.

The billionaires are stealing our country from us and we are not going to sit idly by and let them do it!

We’ll meet at 979 Santa Cruz Ave in Menlo Park (Fremont Park), across the street from Peet’s Coffee at 10:30 am, and march around the Menlo Park downtown area down to the corner of El Camino Real and Ravenswood. Bring your signs, drums and good energy so we can let Menlo Park know (1) we know what the score is and (2) we’re not going away.

This is a peaceful, non-violent protest. We're in this for the honks and thumbs up. Everything else is none of our business. :-)
For more information: https://thewolves.net
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 14, 2025 10:34PM
