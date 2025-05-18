Hey! Ho! Billionaires Have Got To Go!

Date:

Sunday, May 18, 2025

Time:

10:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

The Wolves

Location Details:

Fremont Park

979 Santa Cruz Avenue

Menlo Park, CA

94025

Q: What’s the difference between a billionaire and a vampire?



A: Vampires only suck your blood at night.



Join us to march in protest of the corruption and greed of Trump, Musk, Bezos, Zuckerberg and the rest of the billionaire class. From a White House run by the highest bidder, to unfettered access to the vast machinery of the federal government, to privatizing everything that isn’t nailed down (and even then), to extracting every last resource in a relentless pursuit of ever increasing wealth, to trying their best to divide us so we don’t realize who the real problem is, billionaires being billionaires are destroying our democratic institutions, decimating federal agencies, making us less safe, and sucking our resources dry.



The billionaires are stealing our country from us and we are not going to sit idly by and let them do it!



We’ll meet at 979 Santa Cruz Ave in Menlo Park (Fremont Park), across the street from Peet’s Coffee at 10:30 am, and march around the Menlo Park downtown area down to the corner of El Camino Real and Ravenswood. Bring your signs, drums and good energy so we can let Menlo Park know (1) we know what the score is and (2) we’re not going away.



This is a peaceful, non-violent protest. We're in this for the honks and thumbs up. Everything else is none of our business. :-)