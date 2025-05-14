top
Palestine California Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

UAW4811, Palestine & Zionist Attacks at UCLA: Report at UC People's Tribunal For Palestine

by Labor Video Project
Wed, May 14, 2025 10:50AM
At the UC People's Tribunal For Palestine, a UCLA UAW 4811 rank and file member talked about the attack on Palestine solidarity activists at the encampment and the role of the UAW 4811 leadership to these assaults.
UAW 4811 UCLA Members Supporting Palestine
UAW 4811, Palestine, Zionist Attacks At UCLA & Labor: Report At UC People's Tribunal For Palestine

The struggle against the genocide in Palestine and the massive repression and attacks on students, faculty and staff is connected. At UCLA, the administration allowed Zionists to launch a violent criminal assault of a peaceful encampment on the campus. UAW 4811 had a strike to oppose these attacks on their members and democratic rights at UCLA, yet the leadership refuses to link this up to their struggles against the UC management and Regents appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The UC People's Tribunal on Palestine held at the union hall of USW 675 heard a report from UAW 4811 member Peter Racioppo who is a member of a rank and file caucus about the connection between the struggle over Palestine to the fight in labor and UAW 4811 whose leadership refused to support the Tribunal.

Additional Media:

USW 675 Hosts UC People's Tribunal For Palestine & US Labor
https://youtu.be/O7HHVahoMHQ

UC People’s Tribunal For Palestine
http://www.ucpeoplestribunal.org

Production of
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/QJPnIwaXlEg
§March At UCLA Protesting Support Of Genocide By Regents
by Labor Video Project
Wed, May 14, 2025 10:50AM
A march was held during the UC People's Tribunal On Palestine At UCLA
A march was held at UCLA on May 9, 2025 to protest the support of genocide in Israel by the Regents of UC through their investments that were outlined during the Tribunal
https://youtu.be/QJPnIwaXlEg
