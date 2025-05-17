top
Peninsula Government & Elections

Tesla in Stanford Shopping Mall. Protest!

Enter Stanford Shopping Center via Plum Rd., Palo Alto Tesla is next to Sephora at the end of Plum. That's where we start at noon. See be...
original image (1080x1080)
Date:
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Wolves
Location Details:
Enter Stanford Shopping Center via Plum Rd., Palo Alto
Tesla is next to Sephora at the end of Plum. That's where we start at noon. See below for details...
Tesla protest in Palo Alto Saturday May 17. Noon to 2pm at Stanford Shopping Center.

Enter shopping mall via Plum Rd and you will see it straight ahead, that is back entrance where we start. Dance party, banners, sign waving etc. at this location for about an hour.... Flash mob and street theater enters the main part of the shopping center walking together from this location around 1pm. We are within our rights to demonstrate at the shopping center by CA law. Organizers are The Wolves with support and participation of the Raging Grannies.
For more information: http://www.thewolves.net
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 14, 2025 12:43AM
