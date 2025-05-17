Tesla in Stanford Shopping Mall. Protest!

Date:

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Wolves

Location Details:

Enter Stanford Shopping Center via Plum Rd., Palo Alto

Tesla is next to Sephora at the end of Plum. That's where we start at noon. See below for details...

Tesla protest in Palo Alto Saturday May 17. Noon to 2pm at Stanford Shopping Center.



Enter shopping mall via Plum Rd and you will see it straight ahead, that is back entrance where we start. Dance party, banners, sign waving etc. at this location for about an hour.... Flash mob and street theater enters the main part of the shopping center walking together from this location around 1pm. We are within our rights to demonstrate at the shopping center by CA law. Organizers are The Wolves with support and participation of the Raging Grannies.

