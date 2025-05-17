#teslatakedown Gilroy Protest

Date:

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Vickie

Location Details:

Tesla Showroom

500 Automall Dr, Gilroy 95020

Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.



⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.



Make a sign! Bring a sign!



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla



Bring a water bottle, wear sunscreen/a hat

teslatakedown.com