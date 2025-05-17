From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#teslatakedown Gilroy Protest
Date:
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Vickie
Location Details:
Tesla Showroom
500 Automall Dr, Gilroy 95020
500 Automall Dr, Gilroy 95020
Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.
⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.
Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.
Make a sign! Bring a sign!
#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla
Bring a water bottle, wear sunscreen/a hat
teslatakedown.com
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/teslatake...
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 13, 2025 5:09PM
