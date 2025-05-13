“Fork Off Coalition” Calls for Federal Workers Rehiring by Phil Pasquini

WASHINGTON (05-13) – For the tenth consecutive week the “Fork Off Coalition” of united fired federal workers held their “Job Fair” by visiting Senators’ offices calling on representatives to do more to rein in DOGE’s destructive and illegal cuts to federal programs. This morning’s Fair began in the Hart Senate Office Building atrium next to a massive Alexander Calder stabile where the group representing several agencies discussed the importance of consistent and repeated visits to representatives’ offices to meet face-to-face and/or speak to staff to convey their message calling for the rehiring of the fired workers.



Buttressing the repeated visits importance was a worker who spoke of Senator Cortez Mastro (D-NV) who commented to her that “You are here very week,” acknowledging their presence in keeping their message alive. Additionally, the group is sending emails to representatives’ offices often and frequently to promote their cause for rehiring.



Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) came to meet with the group in the atrium beginning by apologizing for having to see them all again due to their ongoing situation. He spoke of the many “horrible things going on with this administration, and we must push back anyway we can. And when it comes to the illegal mass firings, we will fight back every step of the way.” He went on to speak of the “big lie” that “probationary employees were fired for poor performance.”



Van Hollen thanked everyone for the good work they have been doing on behalf of the United States and internationally, saying “Elon Musk doesn’t care about government efficiency; in fact, it’s about trying to break the government.” He went on with “the effort to reorganize the government without any input from Congress is a gross violation of the separation of the powers.” And “we are also continuing pushing back on their efforts with respect to Schedule F” calling the move very dangerous in causing grave damage to our system.



Schedule F would replace merit-based nonpartisan civil servants by allowing the presidential appointment of employees while removing civil service protections in aiming to increase presidential control over federal employees in policy related roles, making it easier to dismiss them for performance or misconduct. Van Hollen promised to continue fighting the “across the board attacks” saying they are “…against the Constitution, First Amendment, employees and on the separation of powers.”



He advised the fired workers to continue showing solidarity among themselves in an unjust situation and said he has been working on their behalf calling them “great patriots.” He characterized the firing of federal workers along with the DOGE savings as “The Great Betrayal” in taking the savings to give tax cuts to wealthy individuals and corporations.



With that the group was off to Senator Susan Collins office (R-MA) where they met with Steve Abbott, chief of staff. After listening patiently, he thanked the group for their return visit and told them the information conveyed to him was helpful. The group responded by reassuring him they would be back next Tuesday for another visit.



One concern for Senator Collins should be that Plumpy’Nut, a peanut-based ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) bar used to treat severe malnutrition, formerly distributed by USAID is manufactured in Collins’ home state. With its no longer being distributed to afflicted children, many unnecessary deaths will occur needlessly.



Next, the workers briefly visited the office of Senator Thom Tilllis (R-NC) to thank him for not supporting President Trump’s nomination of Ed Martin for U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. The loss of Tillis’ endorsement ended the controversial nomination.



Being savvy to the ins and outs of how Washington works, they next went to the Hart and Dirksen Senate Office Buildings basement where a classic chokepoint outside of the Senate Dining Room and the Capitol tram station intersect that enable them to catch some brief facetime as busy Senators hurried to and from the Capitol.



Stopping to talk to those at the “Job Fair” were Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) who briefly addressed her concerns on women’s health and safety due to the DOGE firings. Senator Peter Welch (D-VT), in addressing the firings, said that the “administration had no plan, just destruction” and Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) who stopped briefly to talk.



Also passing by were Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) who encouraged everyone to keep up their perseverance, and Senator John Cronyn (R-TX).



The group has vowed to return each week until the matter of their illegal firings has been resolved through the courts but are aware that it will take time to do so leaving many uncertain about their immediate future and unable to make any long-term plans.



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



