top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Anti-War

19th Annual Mothers Day Golden Gate Bridge Walk for Peace

by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 13, 2025 1:10PM
Peace walk and genocide protest draws honking support from bridge traffic.
Peace walk and genocide protest draws honking support from bridge traffic.
original image (1282x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(San Francisco, May 11) - In front of a very visible "Save Gaza" sign strapped to a railing, Bay Area peace groups held their nineteenth mothers day walk for peace on the Golden Gate Bridge.

People of all ages and many pets participated. About fifty people gathered in the visitor area with flowers and signs protesting the unspeakable horrors Israel, with US weapons, is inflicting on Palestinians, particularly children, and the beginning of a famine, due to Israel's blockage of food, water and medical supplies.

A long cloth "red line" carried the names of murdered children. Many protesters wore signs with the names of still more murdered children.

As the activists walked up to bridge's pedestrian path, supportive honking began and did not let for the walk's duration as the marchers walked to the South tower and back.

Back in the visitor area there was another rally and poetry was read. There was a "die in" with some worried looking dogs standing next to their prone owners.

Other Mothers Days events in the City included several City Hall action demanding better support for the City's unhoused mothers and children.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 13, 2025 1:10PM
sm_02-13125-z8a_3520.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 13, 2025 1:10PM
sm_03-13125-z8b_2231.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 13, 2025 1:10PM
sm_04-13125-z8a_3536.jpg
original image (1362x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 13, 2025 1:10PM
sm_05-13125-z8b_2244.jpg
original image (1000x1428)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 13, 2025 1:10PM
sm_06-13125-z8b_2247.jpg
original image (1000x1231)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 13, 2025 1:10PM
sm_07-13125-z8a_3557.jpg
original image (1000x1066)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 13, 2025 1:10PM
sm_08-13125-z8a_3565.jpg
original image (1393x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 13, 2025 1:10PM
sm_09-13125-z8b_2296.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 13, 2025 1:10PM
sm_10-13125-z8b_2348.jpg
original image (1000x1550)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 13, 2025 1:10PM
sm_11-13125-z8b_2358.jpg
original image (1000x1316)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 13, 2025 1:10PM
sm_12-13125-z8b_2362.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 13, 2025 1:10PM
sm_13-13125-z8a_3659.jpg
original image (1000x1523)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 13, 2025 1:10PM
sm_14-13125-z8b_2374.jpg
original image (1410x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 13, 2025 1:10PM
sm_15-13125-z8b_2375.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 13, 2025 1:10PM
sm_16-13125-z8b_2401.jpg
original image (1430x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 13, 2025 1:10PM
sm_17-13125-z8a_3696.jpg
original image (1285x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 13, 2025 1:10PM
sm_18-13125-z8b_2428.jpg
original image (1350x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 13, 2025 1:10PM
sm_19-13125-z8b_2430.jpg
original image (1511x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 13, 2025 1:10PM
sm_20-13125-z8b_2437.jpg
original image (1280x1000)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$350.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code