Peace walk and genocide protest draws honking support from bridge traffic.

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(San Francisco, May 11) - In front of a very visible "Save Gaza" sign strapped to a railing, Bay Area peace groups held their nineteenth mothers day walk for peace on the Golden Gate Bridge.People of all ages and many pets participated. About fifty people gathered in the visitor area with flowers and signs protesting the unspeakable horrors Israel, with US weapons, is inflicting on Palestinians, particularly children, and the beginning of a famine, due to Israel's blockage of food, water and medical supplies.A long cloth "red line" carried the names of murdered children. Many protesters wore signs with the names of still more murdered children.As the activists walked up to bridge's pedestrian path, supportive honking began and did not let for the walk's duration as the marchers walked to the South tower and back.Back in the visitor area there was another rally and poetry was read. There was a "die in" with some worried looking dogs standing next to their prone owners.Other Mothers Days events in the City included several City Hall action demanding better support for the City's unhoused mothers and children.See all high resolution photos here