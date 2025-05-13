Bayview Hunters Point residents are particularly worried about the awful local health effects of the particulate pollution that they bring to people living near places where trucks are heavily used, and that the particulates are potent climate destroyers.Now the Prologis Corporation’s Gateway project, a huge (2.2 million sq ft) diesel truck parking and distribution center, is proposed for northern Bayview. Kamilla Ealom emphasized they are not necessarily opposed to the project: “We are for development, we just want it to go forward in the healthiest way, without losing half our lives to it.” (350 SF)For more, see: