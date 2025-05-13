top
protest cheer
San Francisco Racial Justice

All Things Bayview Rally

Event Announcement
original image (1284x1602)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Rachelle Holmes
Email:
Location Details:
749 Toland @ McKinnon
San Francisco, CA 94124
Bayview Hunters Point residents are particularly worried about the awful local health effects of the particulate pollution that they bring to people living near places where trucks are heavily used, and that the particulates are potent climate destroyers.

Now the Prologis Corporation’s Gateway project, a huge (2.2 million sq ft) diesel truck parking and distribution center, is proposed for northern Bayview. Kamilla Ealom emphasized they are not necessarily opposed to the project: “We are for development, we just want it to go forward in the healthiest way, without losing half our lives to it.” (350 SF)

For more, see:
https://48hills.org/2023/09/a-new-stealthy-amazon-delivery-center-on-the-edge-of-the-bayview/
https://www.sfexaminer.com/archives/massive-monument-to-e-commerce-proposed-for-the-bayview/article_2b1d5f2e-212b-5118-acb7-c7c6c341ce98.html
For more information: http://allthingsbayview.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 13, 2025 10:07AM
§2.2 Million Square Prologis Gateway Project
by Rachelle Holmes
Tue, May 13, 2025 10:07AM
Prologis Gateway
original image (2748x878)
http://allthingsbayview.org
