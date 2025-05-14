Mobilize to Defend Palestine and Ethnic Studies (at State Capitol)

Date:

Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Allan Pescador

Email:

Phone:

415-861-7444

Location Details:

Meet at noon at 1021 O Street, room 1100, Sacramento.

Wednesday, May 14 - Defend Palestine & Ethnic Studies - Oppose AB 715

Join supporters of Palestine, Ethnic Studies and everyone who supports an education based on inquiry and uncensored research, as we head to the Assembly Education Committee in Sacramento this Wednesday to express our opposition to AB 715! The Legislative Jewish Caucus and leaders of the Ethnic Studies Caucuses have substituted AB 715 for AB 1468, claiming they did to broaden its scope, but also admitting the opposition (pro-Palestinian voices) had made "it difficult for the original bill to advance as written". Two days before being heard in the Assembly Education Committee, the sponsors of AB 715 still have not yet made the exact language public - another way in which they are trying to stop people from organizing against it, but we will NOT be stopped!



We do know that the bill includes the incorporation of the IHRA (International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, the notorious definition that includes examples which equate criticism of Israel with antisemitism. It will expand the complaint procedures against teaching "antisemitism" (mentioning Palestinian-American history or current events in Palestine). It will establish a State Antisemitism Coordinator to lead these efforts. Passage of this bill would make education that includes Palestine illegal and very risky for educators. We cannot permit this bill to become law in the state of California!



We know that AB 715 backers are mobilizing to get supporters out en masse. The Education Committee members need to see that the masses of people actually want to preserve an uncensored, locally based education system that includes the history and current reality of Palestinians, along with all oppressed minorities. We need good numbers of people to be there! After our experts in the field testify at the Education Committee, the rest of us will "Me too" their remarks, simply stating our name, city, organization (optional) and our position (oppose AB 715).



Please make an effort to join us Wednesday, and respond to this email to be kept informed of new developments and opportunities to carpool, letting us know if you can drive or are looking for a ride. We look forward to hearing from you and making our presence known!

