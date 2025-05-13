From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Vigil for Lost Science
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Protest
Lauren Kearney
Start at the Keith Haring sculpture on Howard Street outside the Moscone Center and march to the San Francisco Federal Building.
