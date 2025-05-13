top
San Francisco
San Francisco
View events for the week of 5/20/2025
San Francisco Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services

Vigil for Lost Science

Vigil for Lost Science

Start at the Keith Haring sculpture on Howard Street outside the Moscone Center and march to the San Francisco Federal Building.
Date:
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Lauren Kearney
Email:
Location Details:
Start at the Keith Haring sculpture on Howard Street outside the Moscone Center and march to the San Francisco Federal Building.
Start at the Keith Haring sculpture on Howard Street outside the Moscone Center and march to the San Francisco Federal Building. Wear Black. Mourn with us today, Act with us tomorrow.
Vigil for Lost Science
Vigil for Lost Science

Amid unprecedented threats to science, patient care, and public health, members of the scientific and medical community will hold a Vigil for Lost Science. On May 20th at 5:30, we will gather as a united community and march from the Moscone Center to the San Francisco Federal Building. Dressed in black, bearing candles and signs, we will mourn what has already been lost- and demand action to prevent further erosion.

At this solemn yet urgent event, scientists, clinicians, and patients will share personal stories of loss and resilience - testimonies that illuminate what is at stake when science is undermined: lives, trust, the future of healthcare. The Vigil is a moment of mourning and a rallying call to protect evidence-based research and care at the federal and local levels.

What: Vigil for Lost Science
When: May 20th 5:30 PM
Where: March begins at the Moscone Center, ending at the San Francisco Federal Building
Who: Members of our community

We invite media coverage. Please contact us at moorels19 [at] gmail.com
