Let Cuba Live!

Date:

Sunday, June 01, 2025

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco

Location Details:

Hear about Trump’s escalating aggression against Cuba and build solidarity with Cuba’s

resistance. Learn more from Cuba’s revolutionary advances in healthcare, education, LGBTQ

rights and environmental protections through a unique educational exchange



Yasser Ibarra is First Secretary in the Cuban Embassy in the United States. He works with

labor unions, Cuba solidarity and sports sectors.David Ramirez Alvarez is Second Secretary

in the Cuban Embassy in the United States. From 2018 to 2022 he was part of the official team

in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cuba that organized the international event that executed the

500th anniversary of the City of Havana.