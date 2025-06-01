From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Let Cuba Live!
Date:
Sunday, June 01, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/93153489186?pwd=tta8mAjKxoiCTbLGVqv3dY9s3fnlwE.1
Meeting ID: 931 5348 9186 Passcode: 660542
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/93153489186?pwd=tta8mAjKxoiCTbLGVqv3dY9s3fnlwE.1
Meeting ID: 931 5348 9186 Passcode: 660542
Hear about Trump’s escalating aggression against Cuba and build solidarity with Cuba’s
resistance. Learn more from Cuba’s revolutionary advances in healthcare, education, LGBTQ
rights and environmental protections through a unique educational exchange
Yasser Ibarra is First Secretary in the Cuban Embassy in the United States. He works with
labor unions, Cuba solidarity and sports sectors.David Ramirez Alvarez is Second Secretary
in the Cuban Embassy in the United States. From 2018 to 2022 he was part of the official team
in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cuba that organized the international event that executed the
500th anniversary of the City of Havana.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
