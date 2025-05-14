From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palo Alto: Telsa Takedown Protest - weekly Wednesdays
Date:
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Palo Alto Plus
Location Details:
Tesla Palo Alto - sidewalk out front
4180 El Camino Real
Palo Alto, CA 94306
4180 El Camino Real
Palo Alto, CA 94306
PLEASE READ COMPLETELY before attending!
This is a peaceful, nonviolent protest. Our goal is to call attention to Musk’s corruption and to defund Musk.
Make sure not to block the Tesla driveway entrances. We will stay completely on the public sidewalk and off of Tesla property, and cross only with lights. Signs, drums, flags, and similar items are welcome.
This is a peaceful demonstration, and any conflicts or altercations will not be tolerated. Walk away if one arises and report it to the demonstration leader on site if it is a serious altercation. We will comply with requests from the police, including if we are asked to leave.
Do not boo or confront Tesla drivers or cars, or Tesla employees. Remember that most Tesla drivers are our allies, and many are protesting with us!
Wear your favorite wig, big hat, or costume. We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations!
No one voted for Musk. Join the peaceful Tesla Takedown movement!
In solidarity, please add #LatinoFreeze or #LatinoFreezeMovement to placards.
Free Ulises, Free Kilmar, Free Khalil. Free them all! #DueProcess
This is a peaceful, nonviolent protest. Our goal is to call attention to Musk’s corruption and to defund Musk.
Make sure not to block the Tesla driveway entrances. We will stay completely on the public sidewalk and off of Tesla property, and cross only with lights. Signs, drums, flags, and similar items are welcome.
This is a peaceful demonstration, and any conflicts or altercations will not be tolerated. Walk away if one arises and report it to the demonstration leader on site if it is a serious altercation. We will comply with requests from the police, including if we are asked to leave.
Do not boo or confront Tesla drivers or cars, or Tesla employees. Remember that most Tesla drivers are our allies, and many are protesting with us!
Wear your favorite wig, big hat, or costume. We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations!
No one voted for Musk. Join the peaceful Tesla Takedown movement!
In solidarity, please add #LatinoFreeze or #LatinoFreezeMovement to placards.
Free Ulises, Free Kilmar, Free Khalil. Free them all! #DueProcess
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/764...
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 13, 2025 7:05AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network