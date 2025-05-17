Sacramento: Tesla Takedown Pro-Democracy Protest - Every Saturday

Date:

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Tesla Takedown

Location Details:

Tesla Dealership - sidewalk out front

2535 Arden Way

Sacramento, CA 95825

Elon Musk is destroying democracy around the world, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.



⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.



⚡Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.