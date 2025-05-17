From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Rosa: Tesla Takedown Protest - Protect Our Democracy!
Date:
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Tesla Takedown
Location Details:
Tesla Dealership - sidewalk out front
3286 Airway Drive
Santa Rosa, CA, 95403
3286 Airway Drive
Santa Rosa, CA, 95403
Elon Musk is destroying democracy around the world, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.
⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.
⚡Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.
The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us. Not politicians, not the media, not the courts.
Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.
#TeslaTakedown
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/...
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 12, 2025 9:22PM
