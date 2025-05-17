Santa Rosa: Tesla Takedown Protest - Protect Our Democracy!

Date:

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Tesla Takedown

Location Details:

Tesla Dealership - sidewalk out front

3286 Airway Drive

Santa Rosa, CA, 95403

Elon Musk is destroying democracy around the world, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.



⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.



⚡Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us. Not politicians, not the media, not the courts.



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.



#TeslaTakedown

