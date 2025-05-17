Walnut Creek: Tesla Takedown Protest - Join Every Saturday

Date:

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Time:

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible

Email:

Location Details:

Tesla Showroom - sidewalk out front

1246 Broadway Plaza

Walnut Creek, CA 94596



Peaceful Protest Every Saturday

Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.



⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.



⚡Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us. Not politicians, not the media, not the courts.



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla



This a local Indivisible event! Join us EVERY Saturday outside the Walnut Creek Tesla showroom for a peaceful protest from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. We gather by the fountain near the Tesla Showroom, march to a high-visibility location, then take photos in front of the Tesla Showroom.



Fight back against the Trump/Musk Coup and the extremist budget cuts. People over profit! Billionaires should not rule America. Bring your own sign!



Our community sees Musk as an unelected bureaucrat indiscriminately cutting essential federal services and firing highly qualified public servants. Recent polls and even town halls in red districts are showing high unfavorability of Musk's DOGE program. This is not what anyone voted for. We are making our voices heard and making it clear that Tesla is the primary source of the massive sums of cash that Musk used to influence an election and continues to use to threaten Republicans with primary challenges if they refuse to support his radical agenda. We want people to understand: you can choose Tesla and Musk or you can choose democracy.



This is a nonviolent event. You are each responsible for your own behavior. This is no different from if you were here today to shop. Stay within your rights, don’t break laws, stay safe, stay peaceful, and avoid any risk you don’t feel comfortable with. Don’t obstruct traffic, protest inside any business, impede people from entering or exiting any property, or commit any acts of property damage. We have been told of aggressive counter protesters showing up at area events trying to incite fisticuffs. We urge you to ignore counter protestors and stay focused on peacefully delivering our message. If you need help or see something troubling, tell a uniformed police officer or call 911. If you can safely do so, record troublesome behavior with your phone, as this is often a strong deterrent to bad behavior.





