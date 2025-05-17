Gilroy: Telsa Takedown Protest

Date:

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Tesla Takedown

Location Details:

Gilroy Tesla Showroom - sidewalk out front

500 Automall Drive

Gilroy, CA 95020



Peaceful protest movement

Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.



⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.



Make a sign! Bring a sign!



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla



Bring a water bottle, wear sunscreen/a hat

