East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

The Crisis of Capitalism Today

A promotional image for this event. Richard D. Wolff is pictured, with some brief captions containing the event title and event description
original image (1280x720)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, June 01, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Socialists
Location Details:
Judge Henry Ramsey Jr. Center 2939 Ellis Street, Berkeley, CA 94703 Also online, see website for zoom details

To change the world we must understand it

Speak Out Socialists Public Meetings

The chaos created by the Trump regime is a reflection of the crisis of world capitalism. Trump’s support for authoritarian regimes, tariff wars, foreign policy and impact on our lives are a reflection of the major economic, political and social shifts in the world.

Richard D. Wolff, a well-known Marxist economist, will join us via video call discussing the changing world order.

Wolff is a professor of economics emeritus at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and is co-founder of Democracy at Work and host of their nationally syndicated show Economic Update.

Join us for a presentation and discussion.

$5 dollar donation requested, no one turned away

For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/public-meet...
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 12, 2025 7:54PM
