To change the world we must understand it

Speak Out Socialists Public Meetings

The chaos created by the Trump regime is a reflection of the crisis of world capitalism. Trump’s support for authoritarian regimes, tariff wars, foreign policy and impact on our lives are a reflection of the major economic, political and social shifts in the world.

Richard D. Wolff, a well-known Marxist economist, will join us via video call discussing the changing world order.

Wolff is a professor of economics emeritus at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and is co-founder of Democracy at Work and host of their nationally syndicated show Economic Update.

Join us for a presentation and discussion.

$5 dollar donation requested, no one turned away