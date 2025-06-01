The Crisis of Capitalism Today
To change the world we must understand it
Speak Out Socialists Public Meetings
The chaos created by the Trump regime is a reflection of the crisis of world capitalism. Trump’s support for authoritarian regimes, tariff wars, foreign policy and impact on our lives are a reflection of the major economic, political and social shifts in the world.
Richard D. Wolff, a well-known Marxist economist, will join us via video call discussing the changing world order.
Wolff is a professor of economics emeritus at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and is co-founder of Democracy at Work and host of their nationally syndicated show Economic Update.
Join us for a presentation and discussion.
$5 dollar donation requested, no one turned away
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.