Queers Against SF’s War on Harm Reduction.
Date:
Monday, May 19, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
GAY SHAME
Location Details:
Market and 6th St in SF
Join GAY SHAME and friends to fight back against SF’s murderous war on harm reduction.
Monday May 19th 5pm sharp
6th and Market, SF
Bring friends, lovers, roommates, signs, banners and more.
Mask up and we are expecting a short , flat march/ roll.
#sanfrancisco #abolitionnow #harmreduction #ftp #queer #trans #gayshame
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 12, 2025 7:39PM
