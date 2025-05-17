top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco

77 Years of Ongoing Nakba

sm_77-years-of-ongoing-nakba.jpg
original image (715x897)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Time:
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Palestinian Youth Movement
Location Details:
16th St & Valencia St, San Francisco
For 77 years, the Palestinian people have been subjected to genocide, siege, dispossession, and forced displacement, enduring unfathomable brutality at the hands of the zionist colonial project. This year, the Palestinian people commemorate the 77th year of ongoing Nakba under the zionist entity’s murderous genocidal conditions. The Bay Area must rise up on Nakba day alongside cities across the world to declare: THE PEOPLE STAND WITH PALESTINE, AND THE WORLD REJECTS ZIONISM!

Yet, despite decades of zionist aggression, for 77 years, Palestinians continue to resist, fighting for their land, their liberation, and their return. As the genocide in Gaza intensifies, violence in the West Bank escalates, and attacks on our movement grow, now is the time to show the ruling class that the world rejects Zionism—and that the masses stand with Palestine.

This Nakba 77 March will bring together people from across the world to demand:
1️⃣ An end to the genocide in Gaza;
2️⃣ A full and immediate two-way arms embargo on Israel;
3️⃣ The release of all Palestinian political prisoners;
4️⃣ Immediate humanitarian aid and reconstruction for Gaza;
5️⃣ An end to the Zionist occupation of all Palestinian land.

SEE YOU IN THE STREETS! ALL OUT FOR PALESTINE!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DJh00jTBzCS/
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 12, 2025 6:59PM
