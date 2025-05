Feminist Resisting Fascism: CODEPINK Summer School 2025A summer workshop series that will empower you to become a powerful advocate for antiwar activists, for people, and or the planet.WHEN: from Monday, June 2, 2025 at 5:00 PM PT through Monday, August 25, 2025WHERE: Zoom/online workshopENROLL HERE: https://www.codepink.org/summerenroll Back by popular demand... join us for a brand-new Summer School Series!It's time to educate, agitate, and mobilize our communities like never before. Inspired by the courageous campus encampments that swept across colleges nationwide last year, CODEPINK is thrilled to announce the Feminist Resisting Fascism Summer School!Join us for a transformative, summer-long online education series that will empower you to become a powerful advocate for antiwar activists, for people, and for the planet! You'll gain in-depth knowledge and vital skills through bi-weekly classes to make a real impact. Led by CODEPINK leaders and peace movement experts, each session will include an educational deep dive into resistance history, theories of change, and where we go from here. Each session will give you tools to drive real change in your community.You will receive a set of materials and resources before each class so that you can come prepared to learn and engage with our topics and speakers. Each hour-long session will explore the past and present of U.S. imperialism, militarism, and global oppression and how an internationalist feminist movement can change the future.Don't miss out on this opportunity to be part of something bigger. Together, we can make waves and create lasting change. Sign up now, and let's make this Summer unforgettable!Please RSVP if you are interested in joining the course. The form will remain open throughout the course, but we do ask if you sign up after it has started that you catch up using the materials provided. ENROLL NOW!Every other Monday this summer at 5 PM - 6 PM PTMon, Jun 02Mon, Jun 16Mon, Jul 07Mon, Jul 21Mon, Aug 04Mon, Aug 18Mon, Aug 25