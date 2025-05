While attacks by Trump and the far right are increasing, the 99% is standing up. Discover why the most effective fightback is a united front. This formation is led by the working class and with representation of every group targeted by bigotry and systemic exploitation. These folks are the key to beating back fascism. Learn about the militant movements that have succeeded in both the U.S. and around the world. Strategize with others on how to build a united front today.Wednesdays, April 23-May 21, 6:30pm$3-5 donation per sessionIn-person: New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St. (@ Ellis), San FranciscoWheelchair accessible entrance, street levelOnline: Register at https://bit.ly/United-Front-Discussion-Circle Sponsored by Freedom Socialist PartyGet in touch: bayareafsp [at] socialism.com ▪ 415.864.1278