Discussion Circle: What a United Front Is and How It Can Defeat Fascism
Date:
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area
Email:
Phone:
415-864-1278
Location Details:
This is a hybrid event. To participate via Zoom, register at https://bit.ly/United-Front-Discussion-Circle
In person at:
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk St (nr. Ellis)
San Francisco
Six short blocks from Civic Center BART station
On or near Muni lines 5, 19, 21, 31, 38, 49
Wheelchair accessible entrance; Street-level
Call or email us if you have any questions (contact info above and in the description below)
While attacks by Trump and the far right are increasing, the 99% is standing up. Discover why the most effective fightback is a united front. This formation is led by the working class and with representation of every group targeted by bigotry and systemic exploitation. These folks are the key to beating back fascism. Learn about the militant movements that have succeeded in both the U.S. and around the world. Strategize with others on how to build a united front today.
For more information: https://socialism.com/event/discussion-cir...
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 12, 2025 2:54PM
