Making Waves: Asian American Women Artist Activists Speak Out

Date:

Sunday, May 25, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Freedom Socialist Party

Location Details:

New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco

Celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month.



Artist activists merge their creative skills and activism to reflect the struggles, accomplishments and joys of the movements. The panelists will share insights on how they are using their art to express the experiences of being Asian American women to make change.



Featuring Andi Wong, Artist/Educator/Archivist & Lifelong Learner and Nellie Wong, Home-grown Oakland Chinatown Socialist Feminist poet writer. Music by Hyeyung Sol Yoon, violinist.



Door donation $3-5

Asian fusion lunch served at 1:30pm for a donation of $10-15. Vegetarian option.