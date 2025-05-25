From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Making Waves: Asian American Women Artist Activists Speak Out
Date:
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco
Celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Artist activists merge their creative skills and activism to reflect the struggles, accomplishments and joys of the movements. The panelists will share insights on how they are using their art to express the experiences of being Asian American women to make change.
Featuring Andi Wong, Artist/Educator/Archivist & Lifelong Learner and Nellie Wong, Home-grown Oakland Chinatown Socialist Feminist poet writer. Music by Hyeyung Sol Yoon, violinist.
Door donation $3-5
Asian fusion lunch served at 1:30pm for a donation of $10-15. Vegetarian option.
Artist activists merge their creative skills and activism to reflect the struggles, accomplishments and joys of the movements. The panelists will share insights on how they are using their art to express the experiences of being Asian American women to make change.
Featuring Andi Wong, Artist/Educator/Archivist & Lifelong Learner and Nellie Wong, Home-grown Oakland Chinatown Socialist Feminist poet writer. Music by Hyeyung Sol Yoon, violinist.
Door donation $3-5
Asian fusion lunch served at 1:30pm for a donation of $10-15. Vegetarian option.
For more information: http://www.socialism.com
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 12, 2025 2:21PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network