Come to our book readingand neighborhood discussionIt will be a discussion about our political world and current events.May 17th at 7 pm,at the South Berkeley Senior Center, 2939 Ellis St. Berkeleyand of how that relates to my book,“Police Brutality”by Steve Martinotbring your experience, your stories, and your friends.and I will give some reading from the bookThere are three structures of policing in the US today.1- Their brutality, as they permit it for themselves.2- Their militarization, and their commanding officer paradigm;3- The grammar of race; “race” not as a noun but as a verbBrutality -- means treating people like things, exercising dehumanizing violenceMilitarization -- means assuming a total commanding position and using military technology,Race -- refers to what some people (white people) do to others, militarily and with brutalityAll together, this gives us a description of US police culture todayHow does this relate to the world?Police use of dehumanizing violence (brutality) runs parallel tointernational violence (war), as the US now governs its world.The police gained the use of violence by oppressing the working classes,And the US transformed (racialized) it through enslavement and Jim CrowThis ultimately gave the police greater power than their City CouncilsThey started killing in the streets.At a rate of 1200 a year.May 17th at 7 pm,at the South Berkeley Senior Center, 2939 Ellis St. BerkeleySteve Martinot PO Box 11842, Berkeley 94712 martinot4 [at] gmail.com