From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Book reading, on "Police Brutality"
Date:
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Steve Martinot
Location Details:
South Berkeley Senior Center
corner of Ashby and Ellis St.
corner of Ashby and Ellis St.
Come to our book reading
and neighborhood discussion
It will be a discussion about our political world and current events.
May 17th at 7 pm,
at the South Berkeley Senior Center, 2939 Ellis St. Berkeley
and of how that relates to my book,
“Police Brutality”
by Steve Martinot
bring your experience, your stories, and your friends.
and I will give some reading from the book
There are three structures of policing in the US today.
1- Their brutality, as they permit it for themselves.
2- Their militarization, and their commanding officer paradigm;
3- The grammar of race; “race” not as a noun but as a verb
Brutality -- means treating people like things, exercising dehumanizing violence
Militarization -- means assuming a total commanding position and using military technology,
Race -- refers to what some people (white people) do to others, militarily and with brutality
All together, this gives us a description of US police culture today
How does this relate to the world?
Police use of dehumanizing violence (brutality) runs parallel to
international violence (war), as the US now governs its world.
The police gained the use of violence by oppressing the working classes,
And the US transformed (racialized) it through enslavement and Jim Crow
This ultimately gave the police greater power than their City Councils
They started killing in the streets.
At a rate of 1200 a year.
May 17th at 7 pm,
at the South Berkeley Senior Center, 2939 Ellis St. Berkeley
Steve Martinot PO Box 11842, Berkeley 94712 martinot4 [at] gmail.com
and neighborhood discussion
It will be a discussion about our political world and current events.
May 17th at 7 pm,
at the South Berkeley Senior Center, 2939 Ellis St. Berkeley
and of how that relates to my book,
“Police Brutality”
by Steve Martinot
bring your experience, your stories, and your friends.
and I will give some reading from the book
There are three structures of policing in the US today.
1- Their brutality, as they permit it for themselves.
2- Their militarization, and their commanding officer paradigm;
3- The grammar of race; “race” not as a noun but as a verb
Brutality -- means treating people like things, exercising dehumanizing violence
Militarization -- means assuming a total commanding position and using military technology,
Race -- refers to what some people (white people) do to others, militarily and with brutality
All together, this gives us a description of US police culture today
How does this relate to the world?
Police use of dehumanizing violence (brutality) runs parallel to
international violence (war), as the US now governs its world.
The police gained the use of violence by oppressing the working classes,
And the US transformed (racialized) it through enslavement and Jim Crow
This ultimately gave the police greater power than their City Councils
They started killing in the streets.
At a rate of 1200 a year.
May 17th at 7 pm,
at the South Berkeley Senior Center, 2939 Ellis St. Berkeley
Steve Martinot PO Box 11842, Berkeley 94712 martinot4 [at] gmail.com
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 12, 2025 9:54AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network