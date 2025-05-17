top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/17/2025
East Bay Police State & Prisons

Book reading, on "Police Brutality"

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Steve Martinot
Location Details:
South Berkeley Senior Center
corner of Ashby and Ellis St.
Come to our book reading
and neighborhood discussion
It will be a discussion about our political world and current events.
May 17th at 7 pm,
at the South Berkeley Senior Center, 2939 Ellis St. Berkeley

and of how that relates to my book,

“Police Brutality”
by Steve Martinot

bring your experience, your stories, and your friends.
and I will give some reading from the book

There are three structures of policing in the US today.
1- Their brutality, as they permit it for themselves.
2- Their militarization, and their commanding officer paradigm;
3- The grammar of race; “race” not as a noun but as a verb

Brutality -- means treating people like things, exercising dehumanizing violence
Militarization -- means assuming a total commanding position and using military technology,
Race -- refers to what some people (white people) do to others, militarily and with brutality

All together, this gives us a description of US police culture today

How does this relate to the world?
Police use of dehumanizing violence (brutality) runs parallel to
international violence (war), as the US now governs its world.
The police gained the use of violence by oppressing the working classes,
And the US transformed (racialized) it through enslavement and Jim Crow
This ultimately gave the police greater power than their City Councils
They started killing in the streets.
At a rate of 1200 a year.

May 17th at 7 pm,
at the South Berkeley Senior Center, 2939 Ellis St. Berkeley

Steve Martinot PO Box 11842, Berkeley 94712 martinot4 [at] gmail.com
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 12, 2025 9:54AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$320.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code