ACLU Action Call: People Power in the U.S. Courts - How We Keep Fighting for Our Rights

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Teach-In

ACLU

But people power doesn’t stop at the courtroom door.



Join us for People Power in the Courts: the ACLU’s May Action Call, happening Tuesday, May 13 at 8 PM ET. We’ll unpack what’s coming from the Court and how we keep fighting—through litigation, public pressure, and grassroots organizing.



WHAT: May People Power Action Call: People Power in the Courts



WHEN: Tuesday, May 13 at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)



WHERE: On Zoom, go to



These rulings will impact all of us. Let’s prepare, organize, and respond—together. Together, we fight back—join us on May 13.



