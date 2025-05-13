From the Open-Publishing Calendar
ACLU Action Call: People Power in the U.S. Courts - How We Keep Fighting for Our Rights
Date:
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
ACLU
Email:
Location Details:
We’re weeks away from the Supreme Court issuing decisions that could have devastating impacts—from restricting abortion access and rolling back LGBTQ+ rights to expanding unchecked presidential power.
But people power doesn’t stop at the courtroom door.
Join us for People Power in the Courts: the ACLU’s May Action Call, happening Tuesday, May 13 at 8 PM ET. We’ll unpack what’s coming from the Court and how we keep fighting—through litigation, public pressure, and grassroots organizing.
WHAT: May People Power Action Call: People Power in the Courts
WHEN: Tuesday, May 13 at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)
WHERE: On Zoom, go to https://act.aclu.org/a/mayactioncall
These rulings will impact all of us. Let’s prepare, organize, and respond—together. Together, we fight back—join us on May 13.
Notice of Accessibility: The ACLU strives to create inclusive and accessible events that enable all individuals to fully engage with its programming. If you need accommodations to be able to fully participate in this event, please contact info [at] peoplepower.org.
For more information: https://act.aclu.org/a/mayactioncall
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 11, 2025 4:59PM
