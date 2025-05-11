From the Open-Publishing Newswire

#Wear Orange: Annual End Gun Violence Golden Gate Bridge March 2025

Date:

Saturday, June 07, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Northern CA Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense

Location Details:

Golden Gate Bridge:



Meet at H. Dana Bowers Memorial Vista Point (Highway 1 on north side of bridge), Sausalito, CA 94965, then march to San Francisco side of bridge





Date & time: Saturday, June 7 at 11:00 AM



Where to meet: Golden Gate Bridge, Vista Point on Marin Co. side, Sausalito, CA 94965



Info:



website:





Join Northern California Moms Demand Action volunteers and our Bay Area community partners for the annual Wear Orange rally and walk across the Golden Gate Bridge to help raise awareness against gun violence.



This year, we once again unite in our call to end gun violence as we come together for

Wear Orange. Every day in the United States, 125 people are shot and killed, and hundreds more are wounded or traumatized throughout our country. Together, we call for meaningful action to save lives as we remember those millions of lives that have been stolen or impacted by gun violence and take action in their honor.



At the Golden Gate Bridge Walk to end gun violence, we'll be hearing from local community leaders and survivors of gun violence to learn what we can do together to take action and create safer communities.



This is a family-friendly event, all are welcome (even pets!). Bring comfortable shoes, sunscreen, a water bottle, and wear orange! This is a family-friendly event, all are welcome (even pets!) Bring comfortable shoes, sunscreen, a water bottle, and wear orange!





WHY #WearOrange?



On January 21, 2013, Hadiya Pendleton marched in President Obama’s second inaugural parade. One week later, Hadiya was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago. Soon after this tragedy, Hadiya’s friends commemorated her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others - a safety color to warn, "Don't Shoot!"



