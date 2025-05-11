From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
#Wear Orange: Annual End Gun Violence Golden Gate Bridge March 2025
Date:
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Northern CA Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense
Location Details:
Golden Gate Bridge:
Meet at H. Dana Bowers Memorial Vista Point (Highway 1 on north side of bridge), Sausalito, CA 94965, then march to San Francisco side of bridge
Meet at H. Dana Bowers Memorial Vista Point (Highway 1 on north side of bridge), Sausalito, CA 94965, then march to San Francisco side of bridge
#WearOrange: Annual End Gun Violence Golden Gate Bridge March 2025
Date & time: Saturday, June 7 at 11:00 AM
Where to meet: Golden Gate Bridge, Vista Point on Marin Co. side, Sausalito, CA 94965
Info: https://act.everytown.org/event/wear-orange-weekend/68948/signup
website: https://wearorange.org/
Join Northern California Moms Demand Action volunteers and our Bay Area community partners for the annual Wear Orange rally and walk across the Golden Gate Bridge to help raise awareness against gun violence.
This year, we once again unite in our call to end gun violence as we come together for
Wear Orange. Every day in the United States, 125 people are shot and killed, and hundreds more are wounded or traumatized throughout our country. Together, we call for meaningful action to save lives as we remember those millions of lives that have been stolen or impacted by gun violence and take action in their honor.
At the Golden Gate Bridge Walk to end gun violence, we'll be hearing from local community leaders and survivors of gun violence to learn what we can do together to take action and create safer communities.
This is a family-friendly event, all are welcome (even pets!). Bring comfortable shoes, sunscreen, a water bottle, and wear orange! This is a family-friendly event, all are welcome (even pets!) Bring comfortable shoes, sunscreen, a water bottle, and wear orange!
WHY #WearOrange?
On January 21, 2013, Hadiya Pendleton marched in President Obama’s second inaugural parade. One week later, Hadiya was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago. Soon after this tragedy, Hadiya’s friends commemorated her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others - a safety color to warn, "Don't Shoot!"
Wear Orange is now observed every June. Thousands of people wear the color orange to honor Hadiya and the more than 43,000 Americans are killed with guns and approximately 76,000 more are shot and wounded every year.
Date & time: Saturday, June 7 at 11:00 AM
Where to meet: Golden Gate Bridge, Vista Point on Marin Co. side, Sausalito, CA 94965
Info: https://act.everytown.org/event/wear-orange-weekend/68948/signup
website: https://wearorange.org/
Join Northern California Moms Demand Action volunteers and our Bay Area community partners for the annual Wear Orange rally and walk across the Golden Gate Bridge to help raise awareness against gun violence.
This year, we once again unite in our call to end gun violence as we come together for
Wear Orange. Every day in the United States, 125 people are shot and killed, and hundreds more are wounded or traumatized throughout our country. Together, we call for meaningful action to save lives as we remember those millions of lives that have been stolen or impacted by gun violence and take action in their honor.
At the Golden Gate Bridge Walk to end gun violence, we'll be hearing from local community leaders and survivors of gun violence to learn what we can do together to take action and create safer communities.
This is a family-friendly event, all are welcome (even pets!). Bring comfortable shoes, sunscreen, a water bottle, and wear orange! This is a family-friendly event, all are welcome (even pets!) Bring comfortable shoes, sunscreen, a water bottle, and wear orange!
WHY #WearOrange?
On January 21, 2013, Hadiya Pendleton marched in President Obama’s second inaugural parade. One week later, Hadiya was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago. Soon after this tragedy, Hadiya’s friends commemorated her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others - a safety color to warn, "Don't Shoot!"
Wear Orange is now observed every June. Thousands of people wear the color orange to honor Hadiya and the more than 43,000 Americans are killed with guns and approximately 76,000 more are shot and wounded every year.
For more information: https://wearorange.org/
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 11, 2025 12:12PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network