Nakba Day Procession & Vigil

Date:

Thursday, May 15, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

via SJP Santa Cruz

Location Details:

Santa Cruz Clocktower, Pacific Ave & Water St, Santa Cruz

Join us on May 15th on the 77th anniversary of the Nakba.



As the genocide in Gaza rages on, and the displacement in the West Bank continues, so must the struggle for Palestinian liberation locally.



Join us at the clocktower at 5 PM to rally, learn about the Nakba, listen to testimonies from survivors, and share poetry in an open mic.



At 6 PM, we will begin a silent procession, walking from the river to the sea along the bike path, as we honor and mourn all the Palestinians who have been martyred in the ongoing Nakba.

Lastly, at sunset, we will host a vigil at the beach. We invite everyone to bring offerings, flowers, candles, and their culture/religions' form of prayer and mourning.



From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free!



Until Return & Liberation 🕊