Votes for Women: A History of Women's Suffrage in Mountain ViewTuesday, June 24 at 6:30 PM - 8 PMJoin us for an exclusive local history talk on women's suffrage in Mountain View, presented by Mountain View Historical Association president, Pamela Baird.Attendees will learn about the courageous local women whose efforts helped pass an amendment to California's state constitution granting women the right to vote in 1911, nine years before the 19th Amendment enfranchised women nationally.This talk will present research gathered from the Mountain View Register-Leader newspapers at the Mountain View History Center, City archives, and other online sources.ABOUT: Pamela Baird, president of Mountain View Historical AssociationPamela Baird has called Mountain View her home for over 25 years. For over thirty years she owned a business that focused on marketing and servicing the kitchen & bath industry. After she transitioned the business in a different direction, she had time to become more involved in our community. She has served on the board of Friends of Deer Hollow Farm and the League of Women Voters. After serving on the Planning Commission, she became a member of the Downtown Committee and was recently reappointed to another term. She has enjoyed being the president of the board of the Mountain View Historical Association for the past four years. Pamela enjoys exercising, cooking and the arts.