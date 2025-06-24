From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Votes For Women: A History of Women’s Suffrage in Mountain View (lecture/talk)
Date:
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Friends of the Mountain View Library
Location Details:
Mountain View Public Library - 1st Floor Program Room
585 Franklin Street
Mountain View, CA 94041
585 Franklin Street
Mountain View, CA 94041
Votes for Women: A History of Women’s Suffrage in Mountain View
Tuesday, June 24 at 6:30 PM - 8 PM
Seating is limited. Registration is recommended. Walk-ins are also welcome.
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/votes-for-women-a-history-of-womens-suffrage-in-mountain-view-tickets-1351146037169
Join us for an exclusive local history talk on women's suffrage in Mountain View, presented by Mountain View Historical Association president, Pamela Baird.
Attendees will learn about the courageous local women whose efforts helped pass an amendment to California's state constitution granting women the right to vote in 1911, nine years before the 19th Amendment enfranchised women nationally.
This talk will present research gathered from the Mountain View Register-Leader newspapers at the Mountain View History Center, City archives, and other online sources.
ABOUT: Pamela Baird, president of Mountain View Historical Association
Pamela Baird has called Mountain View her home for over 25 years. For over thirty years she owned a business that focused on marketing and servicing the kitchen & bath industry. After she transitioned the business in a different direction, she had time to become more involved in our community. She has served on the board of Friends of Deer Hollow Farm and the League of Women Voters. After serving on the Planning Commission, she became a member of the Downtown Committee and was recently reappointed to another term. She has enjoyed being the president of the board of the Mountain View Historical Association for the past four years. Pamela enjoys exercising, cooking and the arts.
For more information: https://mountainview.libcal.com/event/1424...
