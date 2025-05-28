From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Virtual Delegation: Balata Refugee Camp
Date:
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Eyewitness Palestine
Location Details:
Join us for a virtual tour of Balata Refugee Camp, with Mariam Ajwa from the Yafa Cultural Center.
This virtual tour will be followed with a discussion and Q&A.
For more information: https://eyewitnesspalestine.org/
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 10, 2025 4:35PM
