Homeless Families Demand a Safe Home for Every Child and an End to Family Homelessness

125 new 5 year subsidies for Homeless families 100 housing subsidies for families that are living in SRO’s or Doubled Up 50 permanent housing subsidies for homeless families.

(San Francisco, May 8) - As San Francisco city officials prepare to decide city spending, homeless families gathered outside City Hall to demand meaningful investments in housing. Joined by the Coalition on Homelessness, Homeless Prenatal Program, the Young Women's Freedom Center, Faith in Action and SRO Families United Collaborative, families called on elected officials to ensure every child has access to safe and stable housing.Families spoke, celebrated motherhood, and called for the city to invest in what every child needs: a safe, stable home. Family Homelessness has doubled in the city and recent city policies have pushed more families into unsafe and unstable conditions. The Coalition on Homelessness and its allies want to ensure that families move out of shelter and into housing and not onto the streets. Homeless families are asking the city to invest the $66 million that is needed to end child homelessness in San Francisco. Homeless families demands are the following:“We believe in investing in housing and in a safe home for every child,” said Sonia Batres, Domestic Violence Specialist at the Homeless Prenatal Program.“This Mother’s Day, we are celebrating our strength—but we’re also demanding dignity," said Tania Cruz, a mother currently staying at Hamilton Families. “l’ve faced multiple eviction threats. I stay awake at night wondering where my son and I will go. No mother should have to live like this.”

Keeping San Franciscans Housed and Healthy

Presented by the Homeless Emergency Service Providers Association,

San Francisco April 2025