top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/1/2025
East Bay Immigrant Rights

HOW to HELP LOCAL IMMIGRANTS 

Immigrants
original image (1780x952)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, June 01, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Betsy Nachman
Location Details:
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists,1924 Cedar Street near MLK Way
HOW to HELP LOCAL IMMIGRANTS 

What will you do if a neighbor or colleague is “disappeared”?

Sunday June 1st, 3 to 6pm
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists,1924 Cedar Street near MLK Way

Experienced organizations will describe their services, how current pressures affect their work, and ways we can help.

The East Bay Sanctuary Covenant and Friends of La Peña will lead a short Know-Your-Rights training. 

Representatives from The CA Department of Education, Indivisible, and other organizations will also speak.

Free. Donations appreciated. Wheelchair ramp on Bonita Ave.
https://bfuuevents.info/

BFUU.org 
(510) 205-1764
Please post, share, forward.  
For more information: https://BFUUevents.info
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 10, 2025 11:58AM
§immigrants2
by Betsy Nachman
Sat, May 10, 2025 11:58AM
sm_screenshot_2025-05-10_at_11.45.46___am.jpg
original image (1246x822)
https://BFUUevents.info
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$320.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code