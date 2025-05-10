HOW to HELP LOCAL IMMIGRANTSWhat will you do if a neighbor or colleague is “disappeared”?Sunday June 1st, 3 to 6pmBerkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists,1924 Cedar Street near MLK WayExperienced organizations will describe their services, how current pressures affect their work, and ways we can help.The East Bay Sanctuary Covenant and Friends of La Peña will lead a short Know-Your-Rights training.Representatives from The CA Department of Education, Indivisible, and other organizations will also speak.Free. Donations appreciated. Wheelchair ramp on Bonita Ave.BFUU.org(510) 205-1764Please post, share, forward.