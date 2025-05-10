From the Open-Publishing Calendar
HOW to HELP LOCAL IMMIGRANTS
Date:
Sunday, June 01, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Betsy Nachman
Location Details:
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists,1924 Cedar Street near MLK Way
HOW to HELP LOCAL IMMIGRANTS
What will you do if a neighbor or colleague is “disappeared”?
Sunday June 1st, 3 to 6pm
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists,1924 Cedar Street near MLK Way
Experienced organizations will describe their services, how current pressures affect their work, and ways we can help.
The East Bay Sanctuary Covenant and Friends of La Peña will lead a short Know-Your-Rights training.
Representatives from The CA Department of Education, Indivisible, and other organizations will also speak.
Free. Donations appreciated. Wheelchair ramp on Bonita Ave.
https://bfuuevents.info/
BFUU.org
(510) 205-1764
Please post, share, forward.
For more information: https://BFUUevents.info
