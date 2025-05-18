top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay

Bay 2 Gaza Community Rummage Sale & Fundraiser

A flyer that reads "Community Rummage Sale". Art Supplies, Household and Furnishings, Tools & Construction Supplies, Electronics, Vintage
Date:
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Bay2Gaza
Location Details:
955 7th St, Oakland
Join us on Sunday, May 18th for a community-wide rummage sale! What better way to reduce, reuse, and recycle while supporting an amazing cause?

🥳 This will be a family-friendly event with food, music, and crafts alongside tons of awesome, gently used items. All proceeds will go directly to the beneficiaries surviving genocide.

🧤We will have new and vintage furniture, art supplies, pet supplies, outdoor gear, tools and construction supplies, music and audio gear, and more.

☎️CALLING FOR DONATIONS:
If you have items to donate to the sale, please bring them between 9am and 11am on the day of the event. All items must be in a good working condition without too much visible wear.

😷 There is an ADA accessible restroom indoors and we will have a relaxation station inside as well. Masking required inside, with limited masks provided. The rest of the event will take place outdoors.

🛍️ Plan for how you will transport your newly purchased items by bringing reusable bags/boxes, or maybe a friend with a pickup truck!

Thank you!!! See you soon 😎
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DJEx3_8R51o/?u...
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 10, 2025 10:13AM
