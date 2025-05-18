Bay 2 Gaza Community Rummage Sale & Fundraiser

Date:

Sunday, May 18, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Bay2Gaza

Location Details:

955 7th St, Oakland

Join us on Sunday, May 18th for a community-wide rummage sale! What better way to reduce, reuse, and recycle while supporting an amazing cause?



🥳 This will be a family-friendly event with food, music, and crafts alongside tons of awesome, gently used items. All proceeds will go directly to the beneficiaries surviving genocide.



🧤We will have new and vintage furniture, art supplies, pet supplies, outdoor gear, tools and construction supplies, music and audio gear, and more.



☎️CALLING FOR DONATIONS:

If you have items to donate to the sale, please bring them between 9am and 11am on the day of the event. All items must be in a good working condition without too much visible wear.



😷 There is an ADA accessible restroom indoors and we will have a relaxation station inside as well. Masking required inside, with limited masks provided. The rest of the event will take place outdoors.



🛍️ Plan for how you will transport your newly purchased items by bringing reusable bags/boxes, or maybe a friend with a pickup truck!



Thank you!!! See you soon 😎

