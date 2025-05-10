From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Downtown Plan Expansion Proposal Returns to Santa Cruz City Council
Date:
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
SC News
Location Details:
Council Chambers, 809 Center St, Santa Cruz
* See meeting agenda for information on participating virtually/phoning in to comment: https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=2491&doctype=1
* See meeting agenda for information on participating virtually/phoning in to comment: https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=2491&doctype=1
A proposal to allow the construction of taller, denser buildings in downtown Santa Cruz is scheduled for final approval by the Santa Cruz City Council on Tuesday, May 13 at 7 PM. The proposal is part of the Downtown Plan Expansion project, a planning framework for the future redevelopment of the area south of Laurel Street, which city staff is now calling the South of Laurel Area (SOLA) district.
The Downtown Plan Expansion project was initiated by city staff to address options for creating new housing, civic spaces, connections to the river and the beach area, transportation and mobility options, and a permanent arena for the Santa Cruz Warriors, as well as urban design priorities for new development and public spaces. The development guidelines also apply to the construction of new hotels and office buildings.
As part of the proposal, a plan to fast-track the development of 8-12 story buildings in the SOLA district, called the Downtown Density Bonus (DDB), has been devised by city staff. Some critics of the plan believe the DDB is a giveaway to developers because it will allow builders to fulfil the city's affordable housing inclusionary requirements "off site" and facilitate the construction of 100% market rate and luxury high rises in the SOLA.
Other concerns raised by community members include the plan's effects on traffic, water-use, shading from tall buildings, and the obstruction of downtown views by the new skyline. Some community members have also questioned the logic of building in the SOLA because of the ever-increasing risk of flooding due to climate change.
The community group Santa Cruzans for Responsible Development has been warning the public that buildings as tall as 20 stories would be required to be approved by the city if developers invoke the state's density bonus law in combination with the new zoning changes.
Santa Cruzans for Responsible Development writes:
"Santa Cruzans for Responsible Development believes that the city leaders will be committing a huge UNFORCED ERROR if they go through with raising the height limits in SOLA as proposed.
"It's an ERROR because raising the base height limit to 85-ft. in SOLA will unintentionally allow for buildings twice or more that high when the 100% state density bonus (AB 1287) is applied - that's potentially 16-20 story buildings.
"It's UNFORCED because the city doesn't need to raise the height limits to achieve its housing goal in SOLA (1600 new units, with 20% of them below market-rate) or its goal of building a new Warriors arena - these goals can be met under the current height limits.
"If you agree, please join us in letting the City Council know how you feel. Tell them to vote for "EIR Alternative 1, with Option B-only", which will meet the project goals without raising height limits (resulting in mostly 4-8 story buildings instead of 12-20 story ones).
"The public hearing will be held at City Hall on Tues. 5/13. Either attend in person and testify, or write to them beforehand (at citycouncil [at] santacruzca.gov with "Downtown Plan Expansion" in subject line). Help us spread the word!"
The Downtown Plan Expansion proposal is #23 on the meeting agenda. Agenda materials can be found here: https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=2491&doctype=1
For more information: https://www.cityofsantacruz.com/government...
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 10, 2025 9:52AM
