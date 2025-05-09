Pacific Grove: Hiroshima-Nagasaki Remembrance & Peace Lantern Ceremony

Date:

Saturday, August 02, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Catherine Crockett

Location Details:

This evening of remembrance, reflection, and hope marks the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the U.S. on August 6 and 9, 1945. Gather to honor the lives lost and those affected by the violence of nuclear warfare. This is the 21st anniversary of the Peace Lantern Ceremony organized and sponsored by the Monterey County branch of Women's International League for Peace and Freedom. Beverly Bean, Monterey Branch President, will emcee.



The evening begins with a powerful performance of Taiko drumming by Shinsho-Mugen Daiko.

Attendees will have the opportunity to craft a lantern with an expression of peace or remembrance.



As the sun begins to set, we will hear from keynote speaker, Sharat G. Lin, PhD, a distinguished medical physicist whose expertise spans global political economy, public health, and peace activism.



The evening will unfold with music, poetry, and stories. As darkness descends, the peace lanterns will be launched by kayaks to glide over the cove waters, guided by the serene melodies of Tai-Chi Master Jim Scott-Behrends on the Japanese bamboo shakuhachi flute.



Join us as we come together to honor the past and envision a future in which war and the threats of nuclear annihilation are replaced with nonviolent conflict resolution and international cooperation.



For more information:





