Pacific Grove: Hiroshima-Nagasaki Remembrance & Peace Lantern Ceremony
Saturday, August 02, 2025
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vigil/Ritual
Catherine Crockett
This evening of remembrance, reflection, and hope marks the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the U.S. on August 6 and 9, 1945. Gather to honor the lives lost and those affected by the violence of nuclear warfare. This is the 21st anniversary of the Peace Lantern Ceremony organized and sponsored by the Monterey County branch of Women's International League for Peace and Freedom. Beverly Bean, Monterey Branch President, will emcee.
The evening begins with a powerful performance of Taiko drumming by Shinsho-Mugen Daiko.
Attendees will have the opportunity to craft a lantern with an expression of peace or remembrance.
As the sun begins to set, we will hear from keynote speaker, Sharat G. Lin, PhD, a distinguished medical physicist whose expertise spans global political economy, public health, and peace activism.
The evening will unfold with music, poetry, and stories. As darkness descends, the peace lanterns will be launched by kayaks to glide over the cove waters, guided by the serene melodies of Tai-Chi Master Jim Scott-Behrends on the Japanese bamboo shakuhachi flute.
Join us as we come together to honor the past and envision a future in which war and the threats of nuclear annihilation are replaced with nonviolent conflict resolution and international cooperation.
This year’s Hiroshima-Nagasaki Commemoration at Lovers Point Cove in Pacific Grove marks the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima (August 6) and Nagasaki (August 9).
The Monterey County Branch of Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) honors those who perished in the atomic bombings and those who survived and are still with us. This respectful, inclusive, and free event is open to the public.
The ceremony acknowledges the violence and long-term consequences of the atomic bombing. It affirms our commitment to a world free of nuclear weapons so that such a tragedy is never repeated. The event begins with traditional taiko drumming, followed by music, poetry, and stories, culminating in a lantern floating ceremony over the cove waters at dusk.
Sundown will signal the launching of the peace lanterns. Tai-Chi Master Jim Scott-Behrends will play meditative music on the Japanese shakuhachi (bamboo) flute while the Peace Lanterns float serenely on the cove waters, pulled by kayaks.
Organized by Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) Monterey County Branch.
Co-sponsored by the City of Pacific Grove, the Peace Coalition of Monterey County, Monterey Peninsula Friends Meeting (Quakers), Veterans for Peace, Monterey Chapter 46, and the Monterey Peace and Justice Center.
With appreciation to Pacific Grove Adventures, Lovers Point, CA, for their kayaks.
Info contact: Catherine Crockett, montereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.com or (831) 899-7322
Press interviews and to volunteer with the program or kayaks: Beverly Bean, beverlygb [at] gmail.com or (831) 484-2451
Photo credit: Margret Maria Cordts, who generously donated her photo work for this event.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-hiroshim...
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 9, 2025 6:18PM
Location of event
Fri, May 9, 2025 6:27PM
