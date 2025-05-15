From the Open-Publishing Calendar
77 Years of Israel's Ongoing Nakba against Palestinians
Thursday, May 15, 2025
8:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Panel Discussion
IMEU
Online
https://bit.ly/Nakba77
Join special guest Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib for her reintroduction of her historic resolution to commemorate the Nakba and end US complicity in it.
Historians of the Nakba--Prof. Maha Nassar and Prof. Ilan Pappe--will join us as well to discuss the ongoing nature of Israel's Nakba against the Palestinian people.
