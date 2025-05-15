From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Nakba 77: Reaffirming Palestinian Return & Liberation
Date:
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
AMP
Location Details:
Commemorating 77 years of the Nakba, American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) invites you to join our LIVE webinar titled "Nakba 77: Reaffirming Palestinian Return & Liberation", featuring an amazing lineup of speakers:
- Dr. Mouin Rabbani, Non-resident fellow at the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies
- Dr. Josh Ruebner, Adjunct Lecturer in Georgetown University's Program on Justice and Peace
- Zarefah Baroud, PhD candidate at the University of Exeter's European Centre for Palestine Studies
Hosted by: Tarek Khalil, AMP Education Coordinator
For more information: http://ampalestine.org/
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 9, 2025 4:24PM
