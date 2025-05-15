Webinar: Nakba 77: Reaffirming Palestinian Return & Liberation

Date:

Thursday, May 15, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

AMP

Location Details:

Commemorating 77 years of the Nakba, American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) invites you to join our LIVE webinar titled "Nakba 77: Reaffirming Palestinian Return & Liberation", featuring an amazing lineup of speakers:



- Dr. Mouin Rabbani, Non-resident fellow at the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies

- Dr. Josh Ruebner, Adjunct Lecturer in Georgetown University's Program on Justice and Peace

- Zarefah Baroud, PhD candidate at the University of Exeter's European Centre for Palestine Studies



Hosted by: Tarek Khalil, AMP Education Coordinator