South Bay
Indybay
South Bay Immigrant Rights

Mass Protest Against ICE

Mass Protest Against ICE flyer
Date:
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Solidarity & Unity Network (SUN)
Email:
Location Details:
USCIS Immigration Office
5675 Snell Avenue
San José, CA 95123
On May 15 the SUN Coalition will hold a massive protest in front of USCIS (the Application Support Center) on Snell Avenue near Blossom Hill Road. It is best to park in the VTA parking lot next door for free. The action will begin with a press conference denouncing Trump’s immigration policies, the brutal tactics of ICE, and oral arguments beginning that day before the US Supreme Court to end birthright citizenship. The press conference will take place at 11:00 followed by a march to ICE, 10 minutes away. ICE (ISAP) is located in a medical building on Blossom Hill Road. By noon we should be finished.

Five immigrant-related organizations within SUN are coordinating the Thursday morning event but we hope all can promote the event and attend. This will be the first local action of this nature under the Trump administration…. going to the source.
For more information: https://www.humanagenda.net/
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 9, 2025 3:38PM
§Protesta Masiva Contra ICE
by Solidarity & Unity Network (SUN)
Fri, May 9, 2025 3:38PM
Anuncio para Protesta Masiva Contra ICE
original image (1545x2000)
https://www.humanagenda.net/
