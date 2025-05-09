Mass Protest Against ICE

Date:

Thursday, May 15, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Solidarity & Unity Network (SUN)

Email:

Location Details:

USCIS Immigration Office

5675 Snell Avenue

San José, CA 95123

On May 15 the SUN Coalition will hold a massive protest in front of USCIS (the Application Support Center) on Snell Avenue near Blossom Hill Road. It is best to park in the VTA parking lot next door for free. The action will begin with a press conference denouncing Trump’s immigration policies, the brutal tactics of ICE, and oral arguments beginning that day before the US Supreme Court to end birthright citizenship. The press conference will take place at 11:00 followed by a march to ICE, 10 minutes away. ICE (ISAP) is located in a medical building on Blossom Hill Road. By noon we should be finished.



Five immigrant-related organizations within SUN are coordinating the Thursday morning event but we hope all can promote the event and attend. This will be the first local action of this nature under the Trump administration…. going to the source.