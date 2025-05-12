Protest Against the Trump Regime

Date:

Monday, May 12, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible Civil Rights Group

Location Details:

On the corner of Ocean and Water in Santa Cruz

Every Monday 4:30- 5:30 pm we're protesting all of the assaults on our civil rights by Musk, DOGE, Trump and his minions. There are pre-made signs available. Current issues include ICE kidnappings (e.g., Andry, Kilmar, Jerce) and the vote stealing SAVE Act. We are peaceful and try not to get into it with any hecklers.