Protest Against the Trump Regime
Date:
Monday, May 12, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Civil Rights Group
Location Details:
On the corner of Ocean and Water in Santa Cruz
Every Monday 4:30- 5:30 pm we're protesting all of the assaults on our civil rights by Musk, DOGE, Trump and his minions. There are pre-made signs available. Current issues include ICE kidnappings (e.g., Andry, Kilmar, Jerce) and the vote stealing SAVE Act. We are peaceful and try not to get into it with any hecklers.
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 9, 2025 11:58AM
