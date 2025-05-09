top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
U.S. Environment & Forest Defense

Uranium Truck Driver has Medical Emergency in Flagstaff: Endangerment on Haul Route

by Brenda Norrell
Fri, May 9, 2025 11:41AM
An ambulance was called when the driver of a radioactive uranium truck became ill on the north side of Flagstaff on Thursday. The mainstream media is downplaying the risks, after Navajo President Buu Nygren cut a secret deal for the uranium trucks to pass through the Navajo Nation.
An ambulance was called when the driver of a radioactive uranium truck became ill on the north side of Flagstaff on Thursday. The mainstr...
original image (738x556)
By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, May 9, 2025

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona -- An ambulance was called when the driver of a radioactive uranium truck became ill on the north side of Flagstaff on Thursday. The mainstream media is downplaying the risks, after Navajo President Buu Nygren signed a secret deal for the uranium trucks to pass through the Navajo Nation.

The truck with the sick driver returned to the Pinyon Plain uranium mine in the Grand Canyon, but three other radioactive uranium trucks were allowed to pass through the Navajo Nation enroute to the mill in the White Mesa Ute community in southeastern Utah. The radioactive haul trucks are passing through both the Navajo and Hopi Nations with only tarps covering the uranium ore.

Shannonlynn Chester, Dine' and an eyewitness, said on Thursday morning, "There is currently a truck hauling uranium with only a covered tarp parked behind Mary's Cafe in Flagstaff, Arizona on Highway 89."

"The truck driver needed an ambulance. When I arrived, I was told he had been parked for a couple of hours already. It's 11:07 am and the truck is still there. This is a scary situation."

"This poses even further threats to the community in several ways. I've watched hundreds of individuals drive by in the time that I've been here watching this. Unless one is aware what these trucks hauling radioactive material looks like then everyone in this vicinity has unknowingly been put at risk," Chester said.

Coconino County Sheriff Bret Axlund said the truck driver had "flu-like symptoms" and refused medical transport from the site. An ambulance was called to the site, just north of Flagstaff, in the area of Hwy 89 and Townsend Winona Road.

Navajo President Nygren signed an agreement with Energy Fuels for the radioactive uranium trucks to pass through the Navajo Nation without the knowledge or consent of the Navajo Nation Council.

Those endangered on the haul route include Havasupai in their homeland in the Grand Canyon, Paiute, Hualapai, Navajo, Hopi, and Ute at Energy Fuels mill and dump in the White Mesa Ute community in southeastern Utah, as well as the residents of the City of Flagstaff.

Dine' on the Navajo Nation are still living with strewn radioactive waste and tailings from more than 500 uranium mines that the U.S. never cleaned up after the Cold War, resulting in widespread cancer rates for Navajos.

Read more at Censored News:

https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/05/now-flagstaff-radioactive-uranium-truck.html
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/05/now...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Fri, May 9, 2025 11:41AM
sm_screenshot_2025-05-09_1.35.51_pm.jpg
original image (735x556)
The sick driver of this radioactive uranium truck was treated in an ambulance on the north side of Flagstaff, Arizona, on Thursday. Photo by Shannonlynn Chester, Dine', Censored News.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/05/now...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Fri, May 9, 2025 11:41AM
495597239_10161647223302799_4572054249099155483_n__1_.jpg
The uranium ore trucks on the deadly radioactive haul route pass from the Pinyon Plain uranium mine in the Grand Canyon, through Havasupai, Navajo and Hopi homelands, before reaching the mill and dump in the White Mesa Ute community in Utah. The radioactive trucks also pass through the City of Flagstaff, Arizona.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/05/now...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$320.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code