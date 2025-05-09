An ambulance was called when the driver of a radioactive uranium truck became ill on the north side of Flagstaff on Thursday. The mainstream media is downplaying the risks, after Navajo President Buu Nygren cut a secret deal for the uranium trucks to pass through the Navajo Nation.

By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, May 9, 2025FLAGSTAFF, Arizona -- An ambulance was called when the driver of a radioactive uranium truck became ill on the north side of Flagstaff on Thursday. The mainstream media is downplaying the risks, after Navajo President Buu Nygren signed a secret deal for the uranium trucks to pass through the Navajo Nation.The truck with the sick driver returned to the Pinyon Plain uranium mine in the Grand Canyon, but three other radioactive uranium trucks were allowed to pass through the Navajo Nation enroute to the mill in the White Mesa Ute community in southeastern Utah. The radioactive haul trucks are passing through both the Navajo and Hopi Nations with only tarps covering the uranium ore.Shannonlynn Chester, Dine' and an eyewitness, said on Thursday morning, "There is currently a truck hauling uranium with only a covered tarp parked behind Mary's Cafe in Flagstaff, Arizona on Highway 89.""The truck driver needed an ambulance. When I arrived, I was told he had been parked for a couple of hours already. It's 11:07 am and the truck is still there. This is a scary situation.""This poses even further threats to the community in several ways. I've watched hundreds of individuals drive by in the time that I've been here watching this. Unless one is aware what these trucks hauling radioactive material looks like then everyone in this vicinity has unknowingly been put at risk," Chester said.Coconino County Sheriff Bret Axlund said the truck driver had "flu-like symptoms" and refused medical transport from the site. An ambulance was called to the site, just north of Flagstaff, in the area of Hwy 89 and Townsend Winona Road.Navajo President Nygren signed an agreement with Energy Fuels for the radioactive uranium trucks to pass through the Navajo Nation without the knowledge or consent of the Navajo Nation Council.Those endangered on the haul route include Havasupai in their homeland in the Grand Canyon, Paiute, Hualapai, Navajo, Hopi, and Ute at Energy Fuels mill and dump in the White Mesa Ute community in southeastern Utah, as well as the residents of the City of Flagstaff.Dine' on the Navajo Nation are still living with strewn radioactive waste and tailings from more than 500 uranium mines that the U.S. never cleaned up after the Cold War, resulting in widespread cancer rates for Navajos.Read more at Censored News: